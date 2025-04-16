Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

