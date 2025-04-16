SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Trading Down 10.2% – Here’s What Happened

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $35.03. 110,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 39,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.