Benson Hill (NASDAQ:BHIL) Stock Price Down 59.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHIL – Get Free Report) traded down 59.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.17. 1,912,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,269% from the average session volume of 139,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Benson Hill Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.24.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

