Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.40. 8,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 34,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

In other news, insider Jonathan Harris sold 7,740 shares of Owlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $33,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,771.10. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owlet by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

