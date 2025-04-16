Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROWM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

