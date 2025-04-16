InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

