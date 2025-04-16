Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 428.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Haivision Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

Haivision Systems stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

