Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Update

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 428.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Haivision Systems Stock Down 3.1 %
Haivision Systems stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.44.
About Haivision Systems
