PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTBRY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. 4,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.8142 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

See Also

