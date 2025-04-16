NET Power (NPWR) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.16 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.23

This table compares NET Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NET Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 94 605 845 36 2.52

NET Power presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.26%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 26.25%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

