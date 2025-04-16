Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 3,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2622 per share. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

