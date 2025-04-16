Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Down 16.6% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

