FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.83. Approximately 51,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 37,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $293.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at $554,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 94,640.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

