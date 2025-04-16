Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Short Interest Update

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPHLY traded up C$1.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 52 week low of C$38.15 and a 52 week high of C$50.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.72.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.