Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.