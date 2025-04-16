Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
