Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 71.0% in March

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. 2,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.