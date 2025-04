SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). Approximately 112,590,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,838% from the average daily volume of 5,811,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.52. The stock has a market cap of £269.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

