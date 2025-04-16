Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Down 24.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) fell 24.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,218 ($29.35) and last traded at GBX 2,327.73 ($30.81). 5,287,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,465,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,375 ($44.67).

Bunzl Stock Down 24.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,338.11.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.57) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 53.80 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,037 ($40.19) per share, for a total transaction of £121,480 ($160,772.90). Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

