CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

CURRENC Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CURR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 24,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,348. CURRENC Group has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CURRENC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

CURRENC Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

