FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

