S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 6,305,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,215,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.80 ($0.37).

S4 Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £173.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.73.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Announces Dividend

About S4 Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.