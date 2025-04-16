Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Shares Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Terna Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

