Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:JFBR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.93. 8,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,003. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

About Jeffs’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.