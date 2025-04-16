Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 200.0%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,118. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $551.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

