iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 157.2% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $381,000. Matauro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

