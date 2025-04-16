Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLCN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 3,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

