Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXLCN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 3,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
About Oxford Lane Capital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.