Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.63). 76,032,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies
In other news, insider John O’Higgins bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £74,690 ($98,848.60). Also, insider Kate Priestman purchased 17,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,853.12 ($26,274.64). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318. Corporate insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.