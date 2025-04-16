Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.63). 76,032,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.05.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

In other news, insider John O’Higgins bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £74,690 ($98,848.60). Also, insider Kate Priestman purchased 17,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,853.12 ($26,274.64). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318. Corporate insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

