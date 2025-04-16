British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66). Approximately 86 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.71).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Smaller Companies VCT2 had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 63.40%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

