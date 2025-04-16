iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks, hedged against movements in the Canadian dollar for USD investors. HEWC was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

