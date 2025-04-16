Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.69 and last traded at $45.65. 4,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Down 5.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
