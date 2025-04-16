United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.11. Approximately 540,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 516,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Brent Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

