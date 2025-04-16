New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.40 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.41). Approximately 1,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.43).
New Star Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.31. The company has a market cap of £79.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.30.
New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.
New Star Investment Trust Announces Dividend
About New Star Investment Trust
New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Star Investment Trust
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.