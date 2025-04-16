New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106.40 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.41). Approximately 1,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.43).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.31. The company has a market cap of £79.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.05 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Star Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 92.75%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

