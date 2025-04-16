Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,400 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 821,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

Stanley Electric stock remained flat at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

