Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Grows By 183.3%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. T&D has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.39.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

