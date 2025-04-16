Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Grows By 183.3%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
T&D Stock Down 6.7 %
OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. T&D has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.39.
About T&D
