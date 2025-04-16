Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Decreases By 75.7%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 50,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, government, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through six segments: Telstra Consumer; Telstra Business; Telstra Enterprise Australia; Telstra International; Networks, IT and Products; and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication and technology products and services to consumer and small and medium business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems, and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

