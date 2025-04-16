Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Grows By 90.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
SNYNF traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $122.03.
About Sanofi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.