Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 7,060 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $188,219.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,284.60. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,287,786.80.
Klaviyo Price Performance
NYSE KVYO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 2,168,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,573. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $4,847,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $663,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 27.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
