Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 7,060 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $188,219.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,284.60. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,287,786.80.

NYSE KVYO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 2,168,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,573. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $4,847,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $663,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 27.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

