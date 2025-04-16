Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,782.64. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $27,399.33.

On Monday, April 7th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $847,651.14.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 217,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,549. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $962.21 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

