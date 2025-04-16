Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Acquires 23,200 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,948,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,175.04. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $125,070.63.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSE GTE traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 379,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,928,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

