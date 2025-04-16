Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,206 shares in the company, valued at $35,346,877.36. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $1,534,800.00.

EQH traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 3,338,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.23. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in Equitable by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

