Catherine Keating Sells 65,473 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 5,147,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,671 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.