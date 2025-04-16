Don Sullivan Sells 1,500 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $444,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,149,114.05. This represents a 5.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Don Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of CSWI traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $295.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,424. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.49 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.32.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

