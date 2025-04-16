Short Interest in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Grows By 100.0%

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYTA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.89.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

