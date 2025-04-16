Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 366.0% in March

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, an increase of 366.0% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Electra Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 372,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.57. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.83.
Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.73) by $4.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELBM
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Electra Battery Materials
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.