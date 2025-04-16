Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 366.0% in March

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, an increase of 366.0% from the March 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Electra Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELBM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 372,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.57. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.73) by $4.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Electra Battery Materials will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Electra Battery Materials Co. ( NASDAQ:ELBM Free Report ) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Electra Battery Materials worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELBM

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.