Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%.
OZK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 2,271,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
