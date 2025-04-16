Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,308. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

