Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.
Alcoa Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,051,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,308. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
