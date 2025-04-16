Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

