Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.