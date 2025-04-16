Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shot up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 61,031,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 17.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 million, a PE ratio of -1,983.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.17.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

