First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

