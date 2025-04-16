First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
FR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,189. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
