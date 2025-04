NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 23119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

NN Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

