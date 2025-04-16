Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Increases By 377.9%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 377.9% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

Snow Lake Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,899,783. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snow Lake Resources by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.