Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Increases By 377.9%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, an increase of 377.9% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Snow Lake Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,899,783. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.
